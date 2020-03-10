154642
154257
BC  

IHIT called to investigate a suspicious death in Coquitlam

Suspicious death in fire

- | Story: 279058

Authorities in Coquitlam are investigating a suspicious death discovered at a small fire. 

Police were called to assist the local fire department Tuesday just after 6:15 a.m., to help with a small but suspicious fire in the 4000 block of Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park. 

When police arrived, they found evidence of a suspicious death. 

An adult woman was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to assist the RCMP. 

Police are in the evidence-gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155656
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
153167
Soft 103.9
152483
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152452


Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020

Galleries
Fresh hot memes.
Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I’m a terrible rich person’
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is a "terrible" rich person because he...
Big hug
Must Watch
Dog knocks over kid when he’s trying to hug him.
Spelling errors
Galleries
These people need some help with their spelling…



153633
154257