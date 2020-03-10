IHIT called to investigate a suspicious death in Coquitlam

Photo: Shane MacKichen

Authorities in Coquitlam are investigating a suspicious death discovered at a small fire.

Police were called to assist the local fire department Tuesday just after 6:15 a.m., to help with a small but suspicious fire in the 4000 block of Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park.

When police arrived, they found evidence of a suspicious death.

An adult woman was arrested at the scene and is being held in custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to assist the RCMP.

Police are in the evidence-gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time.