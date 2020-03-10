154834
BC  

RCMP, Coroner investigate fatal mobile home fire in Nakusp

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a body was found at house fire in Nakusp.

Police were called on Mar. 7 just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a fully engulfed mobile home structure fire in the 5300 block of Highway 6 in Burton. The Burton Fire Brigade also responded.

An area resident heard noises coming from the home and discovered the blaze when they went to investigate.

"Sadly the complainant wasn’t able to safely gain entry inside the home, but managed to call for emergency assistance," said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. 

"A deceased individual was located inside the home during a search of the premises following the blaze."

The Coroners Service’s fact-finding investigation will look to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.

The deceased’s name will not be released.

"At this stage of the investigation criminality is not suspected in the blaze, nor the individual’s sudden death," added Cpl. O’Donaghey.

