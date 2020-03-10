154642
Environment Canada issues snow warning for Coquihalla, Hwy 1

Snow warnings on passes

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for both the Coquihalla and Trans-Canada highways.

The warnings relate to the Hope to Merritt stretch of the Coquihalla and from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1.

Accumulations of 20 to 25 centimetres are expected by Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Old man winter isn't finished with us just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt. Snowfall amounts between 15 and 20 centimetres are expected as a warm front is expected to bring heavy snow to the B.C. Interior beginning Tuesday morning. 

Travellers are advised to prepare for quickly changing conditions where visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow. 

For the latest on driving conditions please check DriveBC and Castanet's traffic cameras for the latest information.

Discuss in Forums


