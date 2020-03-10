153252
155652
BC  

Environment Canada issues snow warning for Coquihalla

Snow warning on Coquihalla

- | Story: 279038

Old man winter isn't finished with us just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt. Snowfall amounts between 15 and 20 cm is expected as a warm front is expected to bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt beginning Tuesday morning. 

Travellers are advised to prepare for quickly changing conditions where visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow. 

For the latest on driving conditions please check DriveBC and Castanet's traffic cameras for the latest information.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
152934
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152934
Soft 103.9
154973
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153680


Golden Retriever’s reaction to a litter of puppies is absolutely priceless

Must Watch
Check out how this dog reacts to a litter of puppies. Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tom Brady launching production firm with Russo brothers project
Showbiz
American football superstar Tom Brady is heading to Hollywood to...
Motivational Monday- March 9, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the day!



154386
139157