Environment Canada issues snow warning for Coquihalla

Old man winter isn't finished with us just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt. Snowfall amounts between 15 and 20 cm is expected as a warm front is expected to bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt beginning Tuesday morning.

Travellers are advised to prepare for quickly changing conditions where visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

For the latest on driving conditions please check DriveBC and Castanet's traffic cameras for the latest information.