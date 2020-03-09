154741
BC  

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada through Rogers Pass

25 cm of snow expected

Spring may have arrived in the Valley, but it is still very much so winter through the mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle and Rogers Passes.

“A warm front will bring heavy snow to the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass beginning early Tuesday morning,” the weather alert says.

A total of 20 to 25 cm is expected by late Tuesday when snow will ease. 

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada says.

