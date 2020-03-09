154642
Phoney COVID-19 tests being offered for sale in B.C.

Bogus virus tests offered

B.C.’s provincial health officer has issued a warning about fraudulent COVID-19 tests being offered for sale. 

CTV News reports Dr. Bonnie Henry says some people have been phoned and offered “fraudulent laboratory testing” for a fee.

"We're telling everybody in British Columbia, there is COVID-19 testing that is done by our lab, which is an accredited lab. We are moving it out to several other labs around the province, but this is all done for free," said Henry. "Our turnaround time is very quick, and (patients) do not and should not be asked for money."

Medical experts have been advising the public to stay skeptical when looking at products that may be capitalizing on fears of the coronavirus. The best way to avoid getting sick is regular hand washing, avoiding touching your face and staying healthy as possible.

with files from CTV Vancouver 

