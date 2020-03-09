154642
Viral video from Langley Costco shows a TP buying frenzy

Shoppers run for toilet paper

The run on toilet paper in Canada has been widely reported, including here in Kelowna.

But in Langley, they are literally running for their toilet paper. A video posted to Facebook on Sunday shows shoppers dashing for the toilet paper section when the store opens. 

“They just opened the doors, let’s see how long it takes them to come through — and here they come,” said the person filming a video posted to Facebook by Suki Singh Parmara.

Shoppers are seen breaking into a jog while they make their way for a mountain of toilet paper at the back of the store. 

B.C. store shelves have been empty of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and medical masks since the federal health minister encouraged Canadians to stock up on food and medication in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The video has been shared widely, receiving more than 1.3 million views by Monday afternoon.

 

