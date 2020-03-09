Art students reconstruct faces of unidentified human remains

Photo: RCMP

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are seeking the public's help to solve a four-year-old mystery.

Help is needed to confirm the identity of a male whose remains were found in a wooded area of Lytton on March 9, 2016.

A forensic sculpture of what the man might have looked like was created by students from the New York Academy of Art.

The man is believed to have been between the ages of 25 and 40 at the time of his death.

The cold case is among 14 unidentified human remains investigations in B.C. that were part of a collaboration between the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, and the art students.

The Coroners Service provided skulls from all 14 cases, dating back to 1972.

The skulls were then recreated with 3D printing by technicians from the National Research Council and transported to the New York Academy of the Arts, with the hopes that the facial reconstructions will generate new tips that could identify the individuals and bring closure to their families.

You can view the reconstruction images and information from all of these cases here.

More information is available on the BC Coroners Service’s Unidentified Human Remains site, where approximately 180 cases are listed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Lytton RCMP at 250-455-2225 or the BC Coroners Service’s Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077 or by email at [email protected].

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).