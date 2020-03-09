155433
RCMP seek suspect in armed robbery of Trail pharmacy

Armed robbery at pharmacy

The RCMP is releasing surveillance images of an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Trail on Sunday. 

Police were called about the incident inside the Safeway at 1599 Second Avenue on March 8 at 11:13 a.m. 

A lone female reportedly approached the pharmacy counter and produced a note demanding methadone.

“The suspect was reportedly seen in possession of a black handgun, which was concealed in a reusable shopping bag,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. “It is very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this brazen daytime crime.”

RCMP say the woman managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of methadone. She is described as Caucasian and five-foot-four to five-foot-six. She was wearing a large dark green and yellow winter coat with the hood up, a pair of dark baggy pants, a pair of dark shoes, a black brimmed baseball cap with white lettering, a pair of sunglasses, while carrying a black reusable grocery bag with the phrase Just COZY, written on it.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

