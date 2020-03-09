Man allegedly exposed himself to woman in Burnaby

Photo: RCMP

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Burnaby last month.

On Feb. 20, Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a man committing an indecent act on the 7300 block of Market Crossing in Burnaby about 6:30 p.m.

“The man is alleged to have exposed himself to a woman in the area. The man then drove off in a dark-coloured four-door sedan,” stated an RCMP press release.

Police don’t have a licence plate number, but released a composite sketch of the suspect this morning.

He is described as a white man in his 40s with a slim build, short grey hair and grey stubble. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect in the sketch or might have information about this incident is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.cahttp://www.solvecrime.ca.