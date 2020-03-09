155433
Black bear cub has tripled in size since being found in Anmore

Emaciated cub on the mend

A black bear cub rescued from an Anmore porch in January after it was found emaciated and in poor health has now nearly tripled in size as it recovers at an animal rehabilitation centre in Langley.

The animal was originally tagged with the uninspired moniker “bear number 28” when it was handed to staff at Critter Care Wildlife Society Jan. 9. At the time, the cub weighed a mere 20 pounds, but since then, the animal has nearly tripled in size. And after much deliberation, they’ve finally landed on a proper name: Rocky. 

“Rocky has a good appetite and his favourite food is berries,” wrote operations administrator Brandon Dean in an email, adding the cub has proved “extremely shy, yet feisty.”

At this point, the animal is on a healthy path to rehabilitation, and staff expect Rocky to be an excellent candidate for relocation sometime in the summer.

On average, roughly 2,000 animals are released every year from the rehabilitation centre.

This winter has been particularly busy for Critter Care: the facility is currently rehabilitating 29 bear cubs, and “a ton of” racoons, skunks, squirrels, opossums, otters and beavers, among other animals, said Dean.

Now, as spring arrives, several species of animals will soon be giving birth to offspring.

"It’s just a matter of a couple of weeks, and then we’ll be in full on baby season,” said Dean. “We get a 100 calls a day.” 

