Empty transit bus takes out power pole in Burnaby

Photo: Glacier Media

Nobody was hurt in an incident Saturday in which an unmanned transit bus took out a power pole in Burnaby.

The incident happened at Gilmore Avenue and Kitchener Street before 10 a.m. A Coast Mountain bus had broken down and was stopped at a bus stop with no one on board.

A repair crew showed up, and it was deemed the bus needed to be towed.

A towing company then arrived and, during the process of hooking up the bus, the bus rolled away downhill about 75 feet, sheared a BC Hydro pole and came to rest partly in the front yard of a home.

No injuries were reported, but the road was closed for several hours to allow BC Hydro to repair the damage and for crews to remove the bus.

There was also a power outage in the area as well.