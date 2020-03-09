155392
155531
BC  

Empty transit bus takes out power pole in Burnaby

Unmanned bus crashes

- | Story: 278956

Nobody was hurt in an incident Saturday in which an unmanned transit bus took out a power pole in Burnaby.

The incident happened at Gilmore Avenue and Kitchener Street before 10 a.m. A Coast Mountain bus had broken down and was stopped at a bus stop with no one on board. 

A repair crew showed up, and it was deemed the bus needed to be towed. 

A towing company then arrived and, during the process of hooking up the bus, the bus rolled away downhill about 75 feet, sheared a BC Hydro pole and came to rest partly in the front yard of a home. 

No injuries were reported, but the road was closed for several hours to allow BC Hydro to repair the damage and for crews to remove the bus. 

There was also a power outage in the area as well.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
152934
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
155086
Soft 103.9
155216
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152408


Backward cartwheel dog trick

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always start off better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over
Showbiz
Daniel Craig has confirmed reports he won’t be back for a...
Creepy baby face swaps
Galleries
Sweet dreams.



154386
155314