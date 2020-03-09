154741
IIO investigating police incident after man dies of medical distress

Man dies after police incident

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating an incident which led to the death of an intoxicated man in Whistler on Sunday morning.

CTV News Vancouver reports the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified of the incident by RCMP on Sunday, after being called to Whistler Village at about 11 a.m.

Police attended the scene after reports of the man causing a disturbance, and used both pepper spray and a "conducted energy weapon" to control the man.

However, he went into medical distress at the scene and later died.

"The male suddenly became still and officers began CPR and called emergency health services," said B.C. RCMP in their own press release. 

"As the incident took place in a public space there will have been numerous witnesses. They are asked to identify themselves to the IIO BC as soon as possible so that they may provide a statement." 

Three police officers were treated at hospital for minor injuries before being released.

The IIO will be investigating the incident to determine if the actions or inactions of the officers on scene played a role in the man's death, and the B.C. Coroners Service will also investigate the cause of death. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

with files from CTV Vancouver

