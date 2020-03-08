155433
Squamish SAR rescue snowmobiler Sunday afternoon

Snowmobiler flown to safety

Squamish Search and Rescue volunteers rescued an injured snowmobiler from Blanca Peak, in the Elaho Valley on Sunday afternoon.

SAR's BJ Chute says the call came in from the RCMP at about noon Sunday.

The injured man in his mid-20s was with a group of friends when he was hurt. His friends were able to use an InReach satellite device to signal for help.

It took 15 SAR members and helicopter to get to the man and bring him out to waiting for BC Ambulance paramedics who took him to hospital.

Chute said the man was lucky that he was with a well-prepared group who not only sent the distress call with their location but also sent a weather report and stamped out a landing in the snow for the helicopter.

They also got their friend prepped for rescue, he said.

