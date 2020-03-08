154332
154735
BC  

Victoria men face second-degree murder charges in 2018 slaying

Men arrested for 2018 death

- | Story: 278925

Two Victoria men are due in court Monday to face second-degree murder charges in connection with a 41-year-old man's death in September 2018.

Saanich Police say Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, were arrested and are being held in custody.

Saanich Police say on Sept. 29, 2018 they responded to a report of a man suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault.

He was identified as Shawn Campbell of Langford, B.C., and died in hospital five days later from the injuries he suffered in the assault.

Police said at the time they believed the victim and those responsible for the assault knew each other.

Saanich Police said the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit had been investigating the case, which resulted in the arrests Friday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154738
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154318
Soft 103.9
152452
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155559


Sunday Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Woke 4-year-old lectures his dad about why he shouldn’t be speeding
Must Watch
This kid knows what’s up. Just listen!
Ellen Pompeo thanks fans as she becomes the last original Grey’s Anatomy star
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo has thanked Grey’s Anatomy fans after becoming...
Mama pig protective of piglets
Must Watch
I would be terrified, too.
Drooling cat
Must Watch
Drooling cat with its tongue out.



154640
150923