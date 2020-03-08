Victoria men face second-degree murder charges in 2018 slaying

Photo: Contributed

Two Victoria men are due in court Monday to face second-degree murder charges in connection with a 41-year-old man's death in September 2018.

Saanich Police say Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, were arrested and are being held in custody.

Saanich Police say on Sept. 29, 2018 they responded to a report of a man suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault.

He was identified as Shawn Campbell of Langford, B.C., and died in hospital five days later from the injuries he suffered in the assault.

Police said at the time they believed the victim and those responsible for the assault knew each other.

Saanich Police said the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit had been investigating the case, which resulted in the arrests Friday.