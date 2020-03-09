Surrey woman looking for help with funding for a treatment

Photo: Rahma Ehn

“The hardest thing for me was they said it was going to be forever.”

A Surrey woman seeking the community's help to get a surgery to help with her Multiple Sclerosis has set up a GoFundMe page.

Rahma Ehn says she struggled for months to find out what was wrong with her, then the prognosis came in, she was diagnosed with MS at the age of 24.

“I went [to the hospital] three times in January and they kept giving me tests and saying ‘oh, it looks fine’ the CT scans they did one of my brain and then one of my spine and both separate visits they said it was fine."

That’s when a doctor scheduled an MRI, but she was told the neurologist appointment would take three months. Ehn couldn’t wait that long so she decided to go to another hospital where the MRI scan showed lesions on her brain leading to an MS diagnosis.

MS is a potentially disabling autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system. The protective coverings of nerve cells are damaged, which leads to diminished function in the brain and spinal cord.

“The thing that got to me the most was that they said there was no cure.”

Ehn says she didn’t know much about the disease before being diagnosed.

“When I asked the neurologist what were my options, he basically said ‘you go to the MS clinic and you get treatments’ and then I asked how long will I have to do that for? He basically explained to me that it’s going to be forever.”

That’s what really resonated with Ehn, the fact that there is no cure and that all she would be doing is prolonging the inevitable — loss of muscle function. Being only 24, she wasn’t ready to think about being in a wheelchair 20 years from now.

MS affects everyone differently and over time, but can lead to permanent damage including loss of mobility and permanent vision loss. The cause is still unknown and there is no cure.

“I didn’t want to deal with these symptoms on-and-off forever and I didn’t want it to get worse because I knew that after my research that it gradually worsens over time and the medication doesn’t stop it from getting worse, it just slows it down.”

“That’s when I started really researching to see what really helps people and cures - that’s when I came across a comment on Facebook of somebody responding to somebody who had a similar question.”

The comment pointed her in the direction of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The treatment involves a stem cell transplant, chemotherapy, and a month-long stay in the clinic to reset and rebuild the immune system, in a bid to prevent it from further damaging the brain and spinal cord.

HSCT is performed internationally and it has been investigated in clinical trials in Canada for approximately 15 years.

"I’ve decided to do my stem cell transplantation in a highly-regarded clinic in Puebla, Mexico (Clínica Ruiz), where hundreds of HSCT procedures have been performed by award-winning doctors since the 1990s."

Ehn says when she first saw the procedure cost $75,000 she thought it would never be attainable but her sister and the Facebook support groups she was apart of showed her that it was possible.

“Most of the people that I saw that got it done fundraised whether it was for six months, a year, two years but eventually they would be able to go get it.”

“What do I have to lose?" she asked.

Ehn’s appointment is booked in Mexico for August.

The GoFundMe page was set up in late February and as of Monday evening, she has raised just under $4,000 of her $80,000 goal.