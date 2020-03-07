Six new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C.

Photo: CTV News Dr. Bonnie Henry

After the first “community transmission” of the COVID-19 coronavirus in B.C. was identified Thursday, two new cases have been found at the care home where that patient worked.

A “community case” of the virus is one that's been contracted within the community. All previous cases in B.C. were from people who had returned from travelling.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two seniors at the Lynn Valley Care Centre have recently been found with the COVID-19 virus, after a health care worker at the long-term care home was diagnosed earlier this week. The two seniors were diagnosed as part of the province's investigation into B.C.'s first community case of the virus.

“We are in what we call an outbreak at that care centre,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “This is one of the scenarios that we have been most concerned about. We know that the risk for elderly people having this disease is very concerning and that they're more likely to have more severe disease.”

As part of the outbreak protocol, visitors to the care home have been restricted, and other residents and staff are currently being tested.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said their have been few people under 50 who have died from COVID-19 around the world, but "elderly people are very vulnerable."

Two people in their 60s who returned from a Grand Princess cruise in California on Feb. 21 have also been diagnosed with the virus. One person who returned from the same cruise has been diagnosed in Alberta, while others were diagnosed in Ontario. The B.C. pair are currently in hospital in stable condition.

The other two new cases are two people in the 50s who recently returned from a trip to Iran, where 145 people have died from the virus.

Dr. Henry said the province is currently in an “extraordinary situation,” and she urged anyone experiencing symptoms to stay home, even if they haven't recently travelled. She also recommended not going on cruises at this time.

“We need to reconsider some of the events that we have around gatherings, particularly religious gatherings and other gatherings of groups where we come together,” Dr. Henry said. “I am asking people to consider having virtual gatherings.”

At one point during Saturday morning's press conference, Dr. Henry became emotional.

“This is something I'm very concerned about. I went through SARS, I've been though ebola, I've been through the pandemics of 2009 and I just know how stressful it is for our healthcare system, for my colleagues and for families that are dealing with this. And I'm probably a little tired myself. It's a very difficult time.”

Four people in B.C. who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered, while three are now in hospital. The woman in her 80s who was in critical condition earlier this week remains in stable condition in the ICU. All others are in isolation in their homes.

"All of us are a little fatigued, we are by no means near the end of this," Dr. Henry said. "We have seen the progression around the world, we have seen what has happened in other communities and we are preparing as best as we can for that."

