155017
155156
BC  

Trans-Canada Highway reopened west of Revelstoke

Hwy 1 open, Hwy 6 closed

- | Story: 278875

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.

A tree on road between Puckett Rd and Creighton Valley has closed Highway 6 east of Cherryville.

No detour is available and motorists are advised to expect major delays due to congestion. 

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The crash west of Revelstoke has been fully cleared and traffic is now flowing through the area. 

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been reopened to single lane, alternating traffic west of Revelstoke Saturday morning, after a crash closed it completely earlier in the day. 

Drivers can expect delays in the area. 

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke in both directions Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., just west of the mountain town. 

DriveBC warns of "major delays" for those travelling in the area.

The nature of the crash, or condition of those involved is unknown at this time. Roads in the area appear clear. 

Additionally, a downed tree has closed Highway 6 east of Cherryville. Crews are currently responding. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
150659
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152147
Soft 103.9
153479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154712


Dog talks about new couch rule

Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the boxer decides to voice her opinion.
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog picks up his toys
Must Watch
What a good boy!



155013
150923