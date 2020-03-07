Trans-Canada Highway reopened west of Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.

A tree on road between Puckett Rd and Creighton Valley has closed Highway 6 east of Cherryville.

No detour is available and motorists are advised to expect major delays due to congestion.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The crash west of Revelstoke has been fully cleared and traffic is now flowing through the area.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been reopened to single lane, alternating traffic west of Revelstoke Saturday morning, after a crash closed it completely earlier in the day.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke in both directions Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., just west of the mountain town.

DriveBC warns of "major delays" for those travelling in the area.

The nature of the crash, or condition of those involved is unknown at this time. Roads in the area appear clear.

Additionally, a downed tree has closed Highway 6 east of Cherryville. Crews are currently responding.