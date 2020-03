Photo: DriveBC

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke in both directions Saturday morning.

The crash occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., just west of the mountain town.

DriveBC warns of "major delays" for those travelling in the area.

The nature of the crash, or condition of those involved is unknown at this time. Roads in the area appear clear.

Additionally, a downed tree has closed Highway 6 east of Cherryville. Crews are currently responding.