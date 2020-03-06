154912
Surrey RCMP investigating early morning gunfire

Shooting in Whalley

Surrey RCMP are investigation a shooting at a residence in Whalley.

On March 6, at 10 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 10800-block of 139A Street after receiving a report of possible shots fired at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“Attending officers were able to confirm a firearm had been discharged and have subsequently taken several individuals into custody from the two associated residences,” said Const. Richard Wright.

“While this investigation is still in its early stages police do not believe there is any continued threat to public safety. Initial indications are that this incident stems from an on-going dispute between parties known to one another.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-34914.

