Arrest and search of man stopped at roadside thrown out

Photo: BC Courts

A man accused of drug trafficking will likely walk free after a B.C. Supreme Court judge found his Charter rights were violated by the arresting police officer.

Dean Mark Johnstone was parked at a pullout along Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Spuzzum around lunchtime on Oct. 1, 2016 when an RCMP officer was passing by.

Initially to inquire if the driver needed roadside assistance, Const. Tumbas pulled in behind Johnstone’s Chevy Malibu.

Johnstone was not in the driver's seat as the officer approached, who after a short conversation, confirmed he was not in need of help. At that point, Const. Tumbas requested Johnstone’s drivers license and vehicle documents.

At the time, Johnstone was on release conditions requiring him to present release documents to any police officer that stopped him. Const. Tumbas, after confirming Johnstone’s identity, arrested him for failing to do so.

He then started to search Johnstone’s rental vehicle, finding three packages of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl. Johnstone was booked for possession with the purpose of distribution and driven to the Hope RCMP station.

But in a judgement this week in B.C. Supreme Court, Justice Thomas J. Crabtree ruled Const. Tumbas violated Johnstone’s Charter rights in several ways.

Crabtree said Johnstone was arbitrarily detained when the officer first approached him, ruling the RCMP's ability to conduct random stops of vehicles does not extend to stationary vehicles parked at the side of the highway. Police in Canada do not have the authority to randomly stop and require a non-drivers to identify themselves without a legal basis for the request.

“In the circumstances of this case, as there is no evidence that Mr. Johnstone was driving the vehicle, I find when he was detained by the constable to obtain the documents, the detention was arbitrary and contrary to section 9 of the Charter,” he said.

Justice Crabtree reiterated that the police officer had no right to detain and demand documents of a person just because they have exhibited “a connection” to a vehicle. In response, the judge threw out the information the officer gathered from the demand of the documents.

“Without that information, the officer lacked the grounds to arrest Mr. Johnson and I find the arrest to be unlawful,” Crabtree said, continuing that the ensuing search of Johnstone’s vehicle breached his Charter rights that guarantee against unreasonable search or seizure.

In summary, Justice Crabtree ruled Johnstone’s Charter rights were violated as follows:

1. Mr. Johnstone was arbitrarily detained.

2. The officer’s having obtained the documents was a warrantless search, unlawful and a breach of Mr. Johnstone’s s. 8 right.

3. Mr. Johnstone was unlawfully arrested based on information received from dispatch, following which the officer undertook a warrantless search of the vehicle, which the Crown failed to establish was reasonable in circumstances. I find this to be a breach of Mr. Johnstone’s s. 8 rights.

4. Mr. Johnstone was not immediately advised of his s. 10 Charter right to be informed of the reason for his detention.