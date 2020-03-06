Rail derailment spilled petroleum coke into creek

Photo: BC Gov

A CN Rail train which derailed near Giscome on Thursday spilled "a small amount of petroleum coke" into a creek near the tracks, according to the rail company.

The train derailed near Giscome Elementary School on Thursday morning, blocking Upper Fraser Road and prompting the evacuation of the school. School District 57 announced Giscome school will remain closed on Friday and students who live beyond the road closure will not be picked up or expected to attend school.

The provincial government says six of the open-top cars spilled into a nearby creek which exits Eglet Lake.

"There is no danger to public safety and there are no fires or injuries at the site," a CN Rail statement issued on Friday morning said. "CN environmental experts as well as regulatory authorities have been deployed to oversee the physical removal of the product from the creek."

Petroleum coke is a coal-like substance produced as a byproduct of the oil refining process. Depending on the grade, it can be used as a substitute for coal in energy production.

CN Rail's statement also increased the number of railcars derailed to approximately 27, from the approximately 20 reported on Thursday

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, CN Rail said in its statement. The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to conduct an independent investigation.

"CN thanks first responders for their assistance and apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this incident," CN Rail's statement added.

Parents and students effected by the derailment should check School District 57's website (www.sd57.bc.ca) over the weekend for more information regarding the possible resumption of classes on Monday.