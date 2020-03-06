VPD announce 3rd weapons seizure near Oppenheimer

Photo: VPD

Vancouver Police have announced another weapons seizure, this time from a home close to Oppenheimer Park, “further raising concerns of public safety and violence around the park.”

Officers received a tip on March 4 about a large amount of weapons inside a suite in the area of Dunlevy and East Cordova Streets. When they raided the home, police seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets, and several other suspected stolen items.

“More weapons have now been removed from the street,” says Sergeant Aaron Roed, VPD. “We will continue to take steps to improve safety in the area for everyone. ”

No arrests have been made to date and the investigation continues. This is the third weapons seizure in the park and surrounding area in nine days.

The following items were seized:

nine imitation firearms

firearm parts, including barrels

12-gauge shotgun shells

swords

knives

hatchets

handmade weapons

stun baton

bear spray

BB pellets and paintball rounds