Recognition of title rights 'still a struggle' for Tsilhqot'in

Photo: The Canadian Press Chief Joe Alphonse

As members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation mull a draft deal over rights and title, another Indigenous community knows what that kind of recognition could look like.

The Tsilhqot'in Nation, representing six First Nation communities with a common culture and history, is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title to a specific area of land through Canada's highest court.

But Tribal Chairman Joe Alphonse said despite the Supreme Court of Canada ruling six years ago, the federal and provincial governments still have a hard time discerning what that means.

"It's still a struggle for governments to figure out how to deal with us."

Unlike other parts of Canada, much of the land in B.C. has never been ceded through treaties and the court said the Tsilhqot'in were among hundreds of Indigenous groups in the province with unresolved land claims.

The case followed a 1983 decision by the province to grant a commercial logging licence on land considered by the Tsilhqot'in to be part of their traditional territory. The First Nation objected and sought a logging ban.

Talks with the province reached an impasse and the original land claim was amended to include an additional claim of Aboriginal title to the land at issue, a move opposed by the federal and provincial governments.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court of Canada found the Tsilhqot'in successfully proved title by showing regular and exclusive use of the claim area, and B.C. had breached its duty to consult them. It recognized Aboriginal title in five per cent of what the First Nation considered its traditional territory, while protecting rights like fishing, harvesting and trapping in the broader claim area.

Alphonse said the ruling gave the Tsilhqot'in special jurisdiction.

"I think having title puts us in a unique situation, I think that's a big club to carry in a negotiating room," he said.

But since the ruling, Alphonse said the federal and provincial governments have still sometimes failed to recognize the First Nation's authority.

He gave the example of record-breaking wildfires in 2017 and the conflict that unfolded as Tsilhqot'in members, including 400 trained firefighters, defied an evacuation order to fight the blazes.

Alphonse said the federal and provincial governments failed to acknowledge the First Nation's jurisdiction and expertise.

Months later, the First Nation signed a unique agreement with both levels of government recognizing it as a full partner in wildfire response. In announcing the agreement, B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser said the government heard "hard truths" about the institutional racism First Nation members said they experienced.

The Tsilhqot'in spent more than two decades fighting to get title over their land in court, a costly barrier to many First Nations that want to stake similar claims.

But the escalation of the Wet'suwet'en situation shows how reluctant governments have been to recognize title outside the courts, Alphonse said.

Before the Tsilhqot'in decision, Wet'suwet'en and Gitxsan hereditary chiefs also fought for title recognition in Canada's highest court in a case the Tsilhqot'in relied on as precedent.

In the 1997 Delgamuukw decision, the Supreme Court recognized the existence of Aboriginal title as an exclusive and ancestral right to the land but fell short of setting the boundaries over where the title applies. The judges suggested negotiations could be a better way to resolve some of these outstanding questions, but those discussions did not move forward.

From Alphonse's perspective, the lack of movement to recognize title has been a mistake.

"The sooner Canada quits fighting and resisting Aboriginal title, the sooner they can start getting things done," he said.