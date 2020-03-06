Crash near Great Bear Snowshed closed Coquihalla for hours

Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

DriveBC reports the accident scene near the Great Bear Snowshed was cleared as of 5 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 p.m.

A vehicle incident Thursday evening 3 kilometres south of Coquihalla Summit to 2 kilometres south of Great Bear Snowshed is causing a delay southbound on Highway 5.

According to DriveBC, the incident took place between Exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202 for 5.6 kilometres.

DriveBC says to expect major delays due to congestion, it may be up to one hour in delays.

Alternate routes are available.