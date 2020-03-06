155017
BC  

Crash near Great Bear Snowshed closed Coquihalla for hours

Coquihalla crash cleared

- | Story: 278775

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

DriveBC reports the accident scene near the Great Bear Snowshed was cleared as of 5 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 p.m.

A vehicle incident Thursday evening 3 kilometres south of Coquihalla Summit to 2 kilometres south of Great Bear Snowshed is causing a delay southbound on Highway 5. 

According to DriveBC, the incident took place between Exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202 for 5.6 kilometres. 

DriveBC says to expect major delays due to congestion, it may be up to one hour in delays.

Alternate routes are available. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
152278
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154897
Soft 103.9
153479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154868


Pilates slap

Must Watch
Cat clearly doesn’t want his mom doing pilates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Frenchie has loads of energy
Must Watch
This French bulldog has too much energy while playing on the...
Duke & Duchess of Sussex back in the U.K. for the first time since stepping down as royals
Showbiz
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their return to the U.K. on...



150558
154251