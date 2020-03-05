Charges recommended in stabbing of teenager near seawall

Photo: Google Maps

Charges have been recommended against a 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a teenager near Vancouver’s seawall yesterday.

CTV News reports police were called for a report of someone chasing people with a knife in Yaletown around 7 p.m.

An 18-year-old was stabbed and suffered minor injuries. The teen was out taking pictures with friends when a man of no fixed address confronted them near Coopers Park.

Officers arrested a suspect shortly afterwards, who remains in custody.

with files from CTV Vancouver