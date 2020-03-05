153227
154251
BC  

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James has Parkinson's disease

Carole James has Parkinson's

- | Story: 278740

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and will not seek re-election next year.

James says she plans to remain in her posts as finance minister and deputy premier for as long as she is able to.

James was first elected in the riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill in 2005 and went on to become the party's leader from May 2005 to December 2010.

She was appointed finance minister after the NDP formed government 2 1/2 years ago.

Before entering politics, she was president of the B.C. School Trustees Association as she served on the Greater Victoria School Board.

Her legislature biography says she also worked as the director of Child and Family Services for Carrier Sekani Family Services in Prince George.

James is married to Albert Gerow, a First Nations artist and elected chief of the Burns Lake First Nation. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
150587
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
151857
Soft 103.9
150514
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154571


Justin Bieber: ‘Kanye West is the most innovative artist performing today’

Music
Justin Bieber named Kanye West as the artist he's most impressed by currently. The Yummy hitmaker was full of praise for the...
This puppy chillin’ on a pregnancy pillow is living her best life
Must Watch
Hazel Raye in Crystal, Montana knows how to chill out better than...
Nicole Scherzinger fails to hide her annoyance during bizarre TV interview
Showbiz
Nicole Scherzinger failed to hide her annoyance as she was faced...
Best of Seven- March 5, 2020
Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.



152141
154362