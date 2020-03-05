154912
March is Distracted Driving Month in British Columbia

Deadly distraction on road

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Research has shown distracted driving is the second most common contributing factor in car crash fatalities in B.C. and, on average, is the main factor in about 76 fatalities annually

While drivers normally associate distracted driving with cellphone usage, it can also include any activity that impacts a driver's ability to focus on the road. This may also include driving while your pet is on your lap, eating, seeking music, personal grooming, or using a GPS.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says not only is distracted driving dangerous, it can be expensive, with one distracted driving ticket netting a $368 fine plus four driver penalty points worth $252, for a total of $620.

That amount increases to more than $2,500 if a driver gets a second distracted driving ticket within 12 months.

March is Distracted Driving Month in B.C.

“RCMP urge drivers to take a break from their phone when they’re behind the wheel. Not only is it dangerous, but the costs can add up quickly,” says Shelkie.

On Feb. 28, Kamloops RCMP issued six distracted driving violation tickets in a two-hour span on West Victoria Street. They also issued 30 speeding in a construction zone tickets.

Police throughout the province will be focusing on distracted drivers this month – so put down the phone, save some money, and possibly a life.

