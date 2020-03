Photo: Facebook/Jennifer Goold

An elementary school outside Prince George has been evacuated after a nearby CN train derailment.

Giscome Elementary students and staff have been transported to a site at a nearby church. Parents are being given the option to pick their children up or have them transported to a different school for the remainder of the day.

The train derailed around 10 a.m. CN Rail was not immediately reachable for comment.

