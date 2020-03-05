155532
TSB releases investigation into 2018 close call at Trail airport

The Transportation Safety Board has released the results of an investigation into a 2018 near-miss at the Trail Airport.

A Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900C nearly collided with an airport vehicle travelling down the runway on Dec. 12, 2018. The vehicle had been on the runway performing an inspection and was still there when the aircraft touched down. 

“The airport vehicle exited the runway onto the taxiway before the aircraft reached the taxiway intersection, avoiding a collision,” the TSB said Thursday, explaining radio communications had not been established between the vehicle and aircraft. 

The investigation determined that the airport vehicle operator did not check on his radio, which had its volume turned all the way down, before entering the runway. The driver also did not broadcast his location when moving on the runway, as required by federal regulations. 

“Additionally, the sun was low over the horizon and reflected off the wet runway, creating a solar glare condition that diminished the flight crew’s ability to detect the airport vehicle on the runway,” the TSB said.

After the incident, the Trail airport created new procedures related to communications and installed new radio equipment in vehicles. Staff received extra training. 

The TSB says the risk of collision from runway incursions remains on the agency’s “watchlist.”

“The TSB is concerned that the rate of runway incursions in Canada and the associated risk of collision will remain until effective defences tailored to address previously identified hazards are implemented at airports and in aircraft, airport vehicles, and air traffic service facilities across Canada.”

