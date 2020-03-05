First Nation seeks apology over protest at premier's home

Photo: BC Gov't

The Beecher Bay band says an anti-pipeline group breached protocol in not asking permission to enter the band’s territory when it protested outside the premier’s home, and it wants an apology.

Early on Feb. 18, members of Extinction Rebellion, claiming solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C., planned to blockade Premier John Horgan’s driveway to prevent him from getting to the legislature for delivery of the budget.

Instead, one member knocked on the door, causing Ellie Horgan, the premier’s wife, to fear for her safety. Horgan called the group’s actions “well and truly beyond the line,” saying: “If people think that it helps their cause to terrorize my spouse, then they’re dead wrong.”

In a letter signed by Chief Russ Chipps and two councillors, the band says Extinction Rebellion ignored protocol and terrorized a private citizen on Beecher Bay land. The band wants an apology to the community and to Ellie Horgan.

“I think the point Chief Chipps was making is that you can’t declare you’re in favour of one thing and then abuse it in another,” Horgan told reporters at the legislature press gallery on Wednesday.

“My spouse is thinking every day: ‘What’s going to happen today?’ and that’s not what she signed up for, nor did my neighbours,” said Horgan.

Don Goodeve, speaking for Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island, said the group plans to release a public response by the end of this week.

“Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island take the issues raised by the Beecher Bay chief and band council very seriously,” said Goodeve. “We will be providing a full response to all of the concerns expressed by the chief and council. It is important to us, and we believe all parties, that we do so completely, clearly and respectfully.”