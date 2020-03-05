153227
154735
BC  

First Nation seeks apology over protest at premier's home

Apology sought over protest

- | Story: 278706

The Beecher Bay band says an anti-pipeline group breached protocol in not asking permission to enter the band’s territory when it protested outside the premier’s home, and it wants an apology.

Early on Feb. 18, members of Extinction Rebellion, claiming solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C., planned to blockade Premier John Horgan’s driveway to prevent him from getting to the legislature for delivery of the budget.

Instead, one member knocked on the door, causing Ellie Horgan, the premier’s wife, to fear for her safety. Horgan called the group’s actions “well and truly beyond the line,” saying: “If people think that it helps their cause to terrorize my spouse, then they’re dead wrong.”

In a letter signed by Chief Russ Chipps and two councillors, the band says Extinction Rebellion ignored protocol and terrorized a private citizen on Beecher Bay land. The band wants an apology to the community and to Ellie Horgan.

“I think the point Chief Chipps was making is that you can’t declare you’re in favour of one thing and then abuse it in another,” Horgan told reporters at the legislature press gallery on Wednesday.

“My spouse is thinking every day: ‘What’s going to happen today?’ and that’s not what she signed up for, nor did my neighbours,” said Horgan.

Don Goodeve, speaking for Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island, said the group plans to release a public response by the end of this week.

“Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island take the issues raised by the Beecher Bay chief and band council very seriously,” said Goodeve. “We will be providing a full response to all of the concerns expressed by the chief and council. It is important to us, and we believe all parties, that we do so completely, clearly and respectfully.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154344
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
150299
Soft 103.9
154868
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154571


Best of Seven- March 5, 2020

Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.
Stick struggles
Must Watch
Little puppy struggles to get his big giant stick though the...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



154309
154362