155017
154429
BC  

Five protesters arrested at BC legislature Wednesday night

Arrests at legislature protest

- | Story: 278692

Police say five people have been arrested following a protest at the British Columbia legislature.

Victoria police say the five were taken into custody about 9 p.m. Wednesday and each faces a charge of mischief.

Police say there were no injuries in the arrests and they alleged the protesters called for others to surround the legislature building.

They say officers were "actively obstructed" and because of the size of the crowd, it took several hours for the protesters to be safely transported to police headquarters.

In a video Facebook post, one of the protesters said a group had occupied the legislature building after a meeting with Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan questioned what is being achieved by ongoing anti-pipeline protests in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs at the legislature, where dozens of people have been camped out.

Horgan made the comments following a rally by University of Victoria students who walked out of classes to attend the gathering in support of the hereditary chiefs. About 250 students were at the legislature to support the campers who say they will stay until pipeline company Coastal GasLink leaves traditional Wet'suwet'en territories in northwest B.C.

Police say their investigation is continuing and the five arrested people were released on conditions that they stay away from the legislature grounds and a surrounding park.

"Officers who were responding to the scene were surrounded by over 100 protesters and were unable to respond to emergency calls for service," police said in a news release.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
153576
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
153426
Soft 103.9
154571
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153587


Dog talks about new couch rule

Must Watch
After being told that she can not get on the new couch, Bella the boxer decides to voice her opinion.
Post Malone feels ‘fantastic’ as he denies fans’ drug use concerns
Showbiz
Post Malone has quashed rumors he's battling drug addiction...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend Dose is here.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dog picks up his toys
Must Watch
What a good boy!



154028
155314