Moose in Fort St John pulled from water after falling through ice

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service

In another sure sign that spring is right around the corner the BC Conservation Officer Service managed to save a moose that fell through the ice in Fort St. John B.C.

The BCCOS attended a call Tuesday morning where a moose had broken through ice. The officers and volunteers from the community managed to help the moose out of the icy water and get the big moose back on solid ground.

A tweet by the BCCOS says, "as we say in the north, “many hands makes for light work. Everyone’s help was most appreciated."