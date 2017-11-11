$750K needed to survive

Photo: CTV

Shantee Anaquod's family is fundraising for a drug that costs $750K annually which she needs to survive.

Anaquod, a 23-year-old UBC student in the Lower Mainland, needs a drug called Soliris for a rare health disorder she has, and neither her health plan or the provincial government will fund it.

Her health problems began only four weeks ago, when she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune deficiency that causes thousands of tiny blood clots.

"They told me my kidneys were failing… and they had to give me a blood transfusion," Anaquod told CTV.

She had originally gone to the hospital for what she thought was the stomach flu, and went back a second time when she wasn't getting better.

Anaquod has spent every day in the hospital for the past month — enduring plasma exchange daily and dialysis every other day.

The costly drug Soliris that she needs is the only one of its kind that's approved in Canada to treat her disorder.

A GoFundMe page set up by Anaquod's mother, Jennifer, to fund infusions of Soliris has raised $9K to date.

In a statement to CTV, the province said that health experts recommended against funding Soliris with public money, "due to unclear clinical benefit and high treatment costs set by the manufacturer."

