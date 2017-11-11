Hwy 5 SB still closed

Todd Taneda

UPDATE: 11:10 p.m.

Drive B.C. reports that Highway 5 heading southbound, south of Merritt, remains closed due to vehicle-recovery efforts, after initially reporting the highway had reopened just after 11 p.m.

The estimated time of reopening is between midnight and 2 a.m.

UPDATE: 11:05 p.m.

A West Kelowna man was driving home from the Lower Mainland on Saturday night when he came across a jacknifed semi truck on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt — completely blocking the lanes on the other side of the highway.

'"I saw some flashing lights up there, and as I pulled over I realized the semi-truck was blocking the southbound lanes, like was completely blocking the highway," Todd Taneda said.

"He had jackknifed coming around the corner there."

Taneda said he got out and spoke with the lone occupant of the semi, who was shaken up but not seriously hurt, before calling 9-1-1.

He said about six vehicles were stopped behind the truck when he came upon the crash at 7:45 p.m., before any road blocks were formally set up.

"My concern was that a semi-truck would come ripping around the corner and crash into the other cars that had stopped," Taneda said.

Fortunately, the semi was the only vehicle involved.

The section of Highway 5, about 13 kilometres south of Merritt, was closed for more than three hours as a result, before fully reopening just after 11 p.m.

Taneda said the conditions were severe on the mountain highway.

"When we continued on, the Connector was quite treacherous too, just because of the fog and snow," he said.

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

Highway 5 is expected to be closed until 1 a.m. heading southbound about 13 kilometres south of Merritt, according to Drive B.C.

The section of the Coquihalla was closed just after 8 p.m. due to a vehicle incident.

There is no further information yet on the the nature of the incident.

Detours are available to motorists via Highway 8 and Highway 1 through Spences Bridge, or Highway 5A and Highway 3 through Princeton.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 p.m.

Drive B.C. reports that the Coquihalla Highway is closed heading southbound due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is about 13.5 kilometres south of Merritt, near the exit to Comstock Road.

Detours are available via Highway 8 to Spences Bridge or Highway 5A to Princeton.

An assessment is currently in progress.

Another update is expected from Drive B.C. at 10 p.m.