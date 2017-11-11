47581
48288

BC  

Train derails in national park

A potash train derailed in Glacier National Park Thursday night.

The Canadian Pacific Railway derailment occurred at about midnight mountain time, near Redgrave tunnel, in between Revelstoke and Golden.

CP Rail said no one was injured in the incident, and there were no dangerous goods involved. The company says there were no threats to public safety as a result of the derailment. 

"CP immediately implemented its emergency response protocols and mobilized teams to the site,” said Jeremy Berry, media relations with CP Rail. “We take this incident extremely seriously and will be focused on safety as we continue to deal with this incident.”

Berry did not say what caused the derailment, but says the investigation is ongoing. 

