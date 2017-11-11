46225
Stiff fine for drone stunt

A drone stunt over the Alex Fraser Bridge could cost the pilots $25,000 in fines.

In October, a drone group calling itself Rotor Riot shot footage from a flight buzzing the towers of the bridge between Richmond and Surrey. 

Delta Police and Transport Canada investigated after the video was posted to YouTube, and on Friday the group confirmed it is facing a stiff penalty. 

"I would never recommend people flying over crowds of people or traffic or any place where a mistake is going to make it very dangerous," spokesman Chad Kapper told CTV from Ohio.

Police say had the pilot lost control of the drone, it could have crashed into traffic and caused a serious accident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

