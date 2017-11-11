46225
Overdose behind the wheel

A Delta police officer revived an overdosing driver who passed out behind the wheel.

The man was pulled over for driving the wrong way down Scott Road Thursday night, and while at the side of the road went into medical distress.

"(He) gave an explanation of being overtired, having had a very long day at work, and was just on his way home," police spokesperson Sharlene Brooks told CTV. "It seemed like a plausible explanation. It's not like we haven't come across that before."

When the officer went back to his cruiser to write up a ticket, the driver slumped over the wheel and was non-responsive.

The officer used naloxone to revive the man, and an ambulance was called.

A 24-hour driving prohibition was issued, and the driver is under investigation for impaired driving.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

