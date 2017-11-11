47581
Huge blaze in Maple Ridge

An industrial building was gutted by fire in Maple Ridge late Friday.

Castanet reader Gail Peters sent in images of the spectacular blaze, which she reported was at the old General Motors building on Lougheed Highway.

CTV reports the fire was near 223 Street and Lougheed.

RCMP were telling onlookers to get back because they were afraid windows were going to explode.

Multiple fire crews fought the blaze from above with ladder trucks and from the ground.

It's not known what caused the huge blaze or if anyone was in the building at the time.

