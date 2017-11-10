Fatal crash into a tree

Photo: Contributed Oliver Daily News

The Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services are looking for answers after a single vehicle fatal collision occurred Thursday morning, on Highway 97 and Road 18 in Oliver.

On Nov. 9, just before 10 a.m. Oliver RCMP and B.C. Ambulance attended to a single vehicle collision along Highway 97 at Road 18 in Oliver.

The scene examination along with witness testimony confirmed that a Sedan was parked on the side of the highway, when it suddenly shot across the highway and struck a tree on the opposite side.

The impact caused extensive front end damage to the vehicle and uprooted the tree. The 81 year-old female passenger was rushed to South Okanagan Hospital, where she was confirmed deceased. The 84 year old male driver had minor injuries.

No further information is being released at this time.