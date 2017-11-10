47581
Public service for slain cop

A public service will be held on Nov. 19 for an Abbotsford police officer who was killed while on duty.

The celebration of life ceremony for Const. John Davidson will begin with a procession of law enforcement officers at noon leading to the Abbotsford Centre, where the event will be held at 1 p.m.

The Abbotsford Police Department says in a statement that overflow seating will be available at the University of the Fraser Valley Envision Athletic Centre.

Fifty-three-year-old Davidson was fatally shot Monday when he responded to a suspected stolen vehicle call.

A 65-year-old man from Alberta has been charged with first-degree murder.

Davidson is survived by his wife and three adult children and a release from the department says those wanting to share their condolences with the family can send emails to apdhero386(at)gmail.com.

BC Ferries announced Friday that it is offering free vehicle and passenger travel for all emergency first responders attending the ceremony.

"We want to show our support and appreciation for all officers and first responders in B.C. who work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe," said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries' vice-president and CEO.

"This is a small gesture to show we are thankful for their service."

45005