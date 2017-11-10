47581

BC  

High-risk offender moves in

Police are warning Vancouver residents of a high-risk sex offender who has completed his prison sentence and will be residing in the city.

Trevor Leonard Smith, 44, is likely to reoffend for crimes of violence against women and sexual offences against children in particular, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.

Smith is described as caucasian, five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He occasionally dons a salt-and-pepper-coloured beard as well.

His court order conditions include not having any direct or indirect contact with children aged 16 or younger, as well as not being anywhere where children in that age group may reasonably be.

Smith also cannot use the internet without supervision, cannot consume drugs or alcohol or enter any bar or liquor store.

His relationships and friendships with females must also be reported.

The Vancouver Police Department asks anyone who witnesses Smith in contravention of his court conditions to call 9-1-1 immediately.

