Sex offender found again

Photo: VPD Christopher Schafer

Police have arrested a high-risk sex offender who has been unlawfully at large since Oct. 26.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 40-year-old Christopher Schafer on Oct. 27, after he failed to return to a Vancouver residential correctional facility.

Vancouver police arrested Schafer Friday, and they've determined he has not committed additional crimes while he's been unaccounted for.

Schafer has a long criminal history that includes break-and-enter, sexual offences, uttering threats, robbery, and assaulting a peace officer.

This is the third time he has disappeared in a similar fashion in less than a year, including once while on a long-term supervision order in December 2016 and once last July.