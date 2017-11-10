Police searching for teen girl

Photo: Surrey RCMP Police are searching for 14-year-old Hailey McLelland, who was last seen on Oct. 13 in South Surrey.

Police in Surrey are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl.

Hailey McLelland was last seen on Oct. 13, when she was dropped off at school in South Surrey.

McLelland is described as five feet five inches tall and 108 pounds, with pink hair and blue eyes.

"It is not unusual for Hailey to be away from home for two to three weeks at a time. With the weather turning colder, family is concerned for Hailey’s well-being," a news release from Surrey RCMP reads.

Police said McLelland is regularly in the Whalley, Central City, Guildford and Fleetwood areas of Surrey, and noted it is "out of character" for her to go this long without contacting anyone.

Those with information about McLelland's whereabouts are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.