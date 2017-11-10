Silence online to remember

Photo: Camp Pacific A Vancouver advertising agency is encouraging social media users to share their silence Saturday.

In a social media-drenched world, taking a break from the digital world to remember veterans may be tough for some.

A Vancouver advertising agency is promoting an online moment of silence campaign, in which participants can have the company share a “silent post” on their social media feeds at 11 a.m. Saturday to honour fallen soldiers.

“Without the help of formal events or assemblies, many young people forget to pay their respects with a moment of silence on Remembrance Day at 11 a.m.,” said Greg Kietlyka with Camp Pacific. “We wanted to ensure that anyone checking their feeds at this time was reminded to take a moment to remember those who have lost their lives to conflict, past and present.”

Those interested in participating in the campaign can sign up on their website, and link to their Facebook or Twitter profile.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, a blank picture will be posted on the user's social media feed with the text #ShareYourSilence.

The company says that with enough participation, the campaign will “effectively silence Facebook and Twitter feeds alongside the traditional moment of silence, allowing Canadians to show their support for Remembrance Day in a new and relevant way.”