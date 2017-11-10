46225
Officer charged with assault

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault, stemming from an incident at the Merritt police detachment in May.

The charge was filed against Sgt. Norm Flemming on Thursday. 

While the nature of the incident is unclear, Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service says it happened on May 15, 2017 inside the Merritt RCMP detachment.

Flemming is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Dec. 5.

The charge was approved by a Crown prosecutor who is not based in Merritt, and has no connection to the officer.  

