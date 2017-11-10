46225
47592

BC  

K-9 cop in crash

- | Story: 211279

A Vancouver Police K-9 unit on its way to a home invasion Thursday evening was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle.

Police are searching for two armed suspects after the home invasion near West 22nd Avenue and Valley Drive.

Two people with faces covered broke into a home while a resident was inside. The occupant was taken to hospital for medical assessment, but was not seriously injured.

No one was hurt in the crash on the way to scene, so the officer ran with the dog to the crime site.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
46573
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
46216
46647
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45348


Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected

Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance, then said “Naw, this ain’t for me” Trombone...
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017
Galleries
The cycle of Friday Fails goes on…
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Friday mornings especially, right?

46636