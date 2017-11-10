K-9 cop in crash

Photo: CTV

A Vancouver Police K-9 unit on its way to a home invasion Thursday evening was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle.

Police are searching for two armed suspects after the home invasion near West 22nd Avenue and Valley Drive.

Two people with faces covered broke into a home while a resident was inside. The occupant was taken to hospital for medical assessment, but was not seriously injured.

No one was hurt in the crash on the way to scene, so the officer ran with the dog to the crime site.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled.

– with files from CTV Vancouver