Bridge work closes highway

While extreme winter conditions already closed mountain highways last week, planned bridge maintenance will fully close Highway 5A, east of Merritt, in the coming days.

Construction on the Quilchena Bridge, 25 kilometres east of Merritt, will take place on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those looking to access areas on either side of the bridge will still be able to do so, but drivers will not be able to pass over the bridge both days.

Those looking to travel from Merritt to Kamloops can still take the Coquihalla Highway.  

