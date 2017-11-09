Road rage gunfire

Photo: Contributed

A person's vehicle was shot at during an apparent case of road rage in Surrey Thursday morning.

At 10:25 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a call of a woman driving erratically who had shot another vehicle on the 19200 block of 72nd Avenue.

The woman drove off after the shooting.

The same woman was involved in a minor accident nearby, at the intersection of 200th Street and 72nd Avenue in Langley shortly afterwards.

Officers believe impairment was a factor in the crash and the occupants in the crashed vehicle were arrested.

Both vehicles have been seized for forensic analysis and a neighbourhood canvass for more witnesses or video surveillance will be conducted by police.

“The investigation is just getting underway and as such no formal charges have been laid as of yet,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.