Hot summers, new norm

Hot summers will be the new norm, thanks to human-influenced climate change.

Sweltering summers have become 70 times more likely over the past four decades, according a study done by the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium at the University of Victoria.

By 2050, almost every summer will be hotter than any experienced to date.

“We’re more than 95 per cent certain that human emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are the primary cause. The evidence is extremely strong,” says Zwiers.

The study found that even the hottest summers experienced since 1973, will be just typical summers within two decades.

Zwiers said these findings prove the need to undertake climate-change adaptation as well as reduce emission, since impacts like those considered in this study are emerging quickly.

Aggressive cooling strategies will be needed to manage more frequent extreme heat events in the summer.

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and Environment and Climate Change Canada.